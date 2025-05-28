All-party delegations receive support from world leaders in India’s fight against terrorism

Saudi Arabia said it stands with India’s fight against terrorism emanating from Pakistan; Italy offered bilateral cooperation, while Indonesia extended its support to New Delhi’s stance against the global menace in all possible forums, the multi-party delegations said on Wednesday.

As New Delhi’s global outreach following Operation Sindoor entered seventh day, India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism was hailed in South Africa while France reiterated solidarity with New Delhi in its fight against the scourge.

India has tasked seven multi-party delegations to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan’s designs and India’s response to terror, especially in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

In Saudi Arabia, the all-party delegation met Adel Al-Jubeir, the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday and “appreciated Saudi stand against terrorism & underscored India’s strong position against terrorism, including zero tolerance & new normal approach against terrorism,” the Indian Embassy at Riyadh said in a post on X.

Delegation leader Baijayant Jay Panda described the exchange as “meaningful” and said in a post on X: “India and Saudi Arabia share a dynamic partnership rooted in trust and shared interests & a growing strategic bond.” Earlier, the delegation met the Shura Council of Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Speaker, Dr Mishaal Al-Sulami & Maj Gen Abdulrahman Alharbi, Chair of the Saudi Arabia-India Friendship Committee.

Satnam Singh Sandhu, a member of the delegation, said on X: “Saudi Arabia has been an important partner of India for years on various fronts, and now it stands with us to combat terrorism. Long live Bharat-Saudi relationship!” In Athens, the delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, on Wednesday met Greece's Deputy Foreign Minister Tasos Chatzivasileiou.

The delegation commenced its official engagements with a “meaningful dialogue” involving members of the Hellenic Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Foreign Affairs as well as the Greece-India Friendship Group, and engaged in a “substantive and fruitful dialogue” with Chatzivasileiou, the Indian Embassy in Greece said in a post on X.

The delegation “emphasised India’s resolute and proactive policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, underscoring the nation’s strengthened commitment to international peace and security,” it added.

Ashok Mittal of AAP said in a post on X: “These discussions mark a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties and reaffirming our shared commitment to peace, cooperation, and mutual respect on global issues.” In South Africa’s Pretoria, the all-party delegation led by NCP MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday met South African parliamentarians and underscored India's zero-tolerance for terrorism and new normal approach against the global menace.

They met Deputy Chairperson of the National Council of Province (NCOP) of South Africa P (Les) Govender and other Members of the Parliament of South Africa and “explained the background of terrorist incidents in India, including #PhalgamAttack, and conveyed India's united message of #ZeroToleranceForTerrorism,” the High Commission of India there said in a post on X.

The delegation also met Supra Obakeng Ramoeletsi Mahumapelo, Chairperson and other members of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa.

Earlier on Tuesday in Johannesburg, the delegation members addressed an audience of over 350 expatriates and some local Indians in Johannesburg, where they described Pakistan as the sponsor of terrorism.

“When PM Modi took oath in 2014, he invited every neighbour to his oath ceremony to send a message that we wanted the subcontinent to be peaceful and happy and to grow together. But, unfortunately, with the Pahalgam incident, it has not happened. This incident has shaken every Indian everywhere in the world. I am happy South Africa has stood by India,” Sule said.

South Africa was one of the first countries to condemn the April 22 terror attack.

AAP MP Vikram Singh Sahney, who also spoke about Nelson Mandela, reminded the audience that India’s policy of non-violence, as espoused by Mahatma Gandhi, was born in South Africa during his tenure here as a young lawyer when he led the fight against racial discrimination.

In Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday extended its support to India's fight against terrorism in all possible forums as the all-party parliamentary delegation led by JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha arrived with a mission to convey New Delhi's unequivocal stance against the menace.

The delegation met Indonesian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Arief Havas Oegroseno and “conveyed that the attack on innocent civilians at Pahalgam was an attempt to disrupt peace and drive a wedge between communities,” the Indian Embassy in Jakarta posted on X.

“(The) Indonesian side reiterated its condemnation of the terrorist act and extended support in the fight against terrorism in all possible forums,” it said.

Later, the delegation also met ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn. The two sides also exchanged views on transnational crime, including combating terrorism and violent extremism.

The delegation also met Muhammad Husein Fadlulloh, Vice-Chairperson of the Committee for Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation, and Muhammad Rofiqi, Chairperson of the Indonesia-India Parliamentary Friendship Group.

“(The) Indonesian side conveyed that they condemn terrorism and believe in dialogue for solving problems, not terrorism as it is against humanity, supporting India's zero-tolerance approach,” the Indian mission posted on X.

In Rome, the delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad briefed Italian Senator Stefania Craxi, who heads the Senate’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee, about India's united stance against terrorism in all its forms.

“Senator Craxi stated that we should speak in one voice against terrorism and proposed India-Italy cooperation to address this global scourge,” the Indian Embassy in Rome said on X.

Meanwhile, France has reiterated its solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism emanating from Pakistan and agreed that the democratic world needs to speak in one voice on this issue, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said at the conclusion of the Paris leg of his all-party delegation's visit to Europe.

The nine-member delegation was on Tuesday joined by representatives of the India-France Friendship Group in the French Senate led by its Vice-President, Jacqueline Eustache-Brinio, as well as members of the Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee at the grand Luxembourg Palace for their final engagement here before departing for Rome, Italy.

“They totally agreed that France and India, indeed the whole democratic world, need to speak in one voice in the fight against terrorism emanating from Pakistan and supported by the Pakistani state,” Prasad added.

The dialogue with the senators followed a meeting with members of the India-France Friendship Group in the Assemblée Nationale (National Assembly) earlier on Tuesday.

“We are fighting against terrorism in France also. Like the president of the delegation (Prasad), I agree it (terrorism) is like a cancer that has to be fought against. We are stronger when we are together against this cancer,” said Thierry Tesson, President of the group.

In Panama City, the all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met National Assembly President Dana when Panama assured India of its support for the “war against terror.” The delegation, which reached the Central American country on Tuesday, called on Castaneda, who was accompanied by senior members of Parliament Edwin Vergara and Julio de la Guardia, and “explained our mission to her and received strong assurances of understanding and support for India’s war against terror,” Tharoor said in a post on X early Wednesday.

In Guyana, the delegation led by Tharoor, met top leadership, including President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who presented the delegation with a beautiful painting by a young and talented Guyanese artist of Amerindian descent- Dillon Craig, the High Commission of India in Guyana posted on X on Wednesday.

President Ali underscored that the India-Guyana partnership is not just about friendship and cordial relations it is about the bonds of blood shared over generations.

He assured the Indian delegation of Guyana's unwavering support in India's fight against terrorism and underlined that there is no place for terrorism and extremism in the civilised world and such actions deserve a befitting response, the Indian mission said.

The delegation also interacted with a high-level delegation comprising Guyana's Foreign Minister Hugh Hilton Todd, National Security Advisor, Chief of Defence Staff, Commissioner of Police and other senior delegates from Guyana's national security establishment.

All delegations actively engaged with not just members of Parliament in respective countries but also met key stakeholders from the media, think tanks, the Indian diaspora, and friends of India in those countries.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

