‘..Aliens, book your free flight now’: Trump unveils self-deportation program with exit bonus

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing a new federally funded self-deportation initiative. This program offers free flights and a financial incentive to individuals who voluntarily and permanently choose to leave the United States.

In a video posted on Truth Social, the president said: “Today, I signed an Executive Order to launch the first-ever self-deportation program. Illegal aliens who stay in America face punishments, including—sudden deportation, in a place and manner solely of our discretion. TO ALL ILLEGAL ALIENS: BOOK YOUR FREE FLIGHT RIGHT NOW!”

The new program includes not only financial rewards for those who comply, but also outlines harsh consequences for those who remain in the country unlawfully. Trump warned that individuals who do not voluntarily depart could face severe legal repercussions, including prison sentences, large fines, asset seizures, wage garnishment, and forced deportation on terms determined by the government.

According to President Trump, the CBP Home app enables migrants to “schedule a complimentary flight to any country abroad,” emphasising, “As long as it’s not the United States, you’re free to choose your destination.”

This announcement comes after comments made by Trump earlier this week, where he told reporters on May 5 that the government would offer monetary compensation and arrange flights to return individuals to their home countries.