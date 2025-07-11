‘Let’s stand firm against violence’: Kapil Sharma’s Canada cafe responds to shooting incident

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma’s newly opened restaurant in Canada, Kap’s Cafe, said they stand firm against violence after the place came under gunfire.

In a statement released on Instagram on Friday morning, the cafe’s staff described the incident as ‘heartbreaking’.

“We opened Kap’s cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To intersect that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock, but we are not giving up,” the statement read.

The staff of Kap’s cafe also extended gratitude to their well-wishers and the Surrey Police.

“Thank you for your support, your kind words, prayers and memories shared via DM...We all extend our heartfelt gratitude to the @surreypolice and @deltapd for their prompt response and efforts in ensuring everyone’s safety during this difficult time,” reads their post.

Instagram/@thekapscafe_

The staff further stressed that they would work to ensure the place remains “a place of warmth and community”.

“This cafe exists because of your belief in what we’re building together. Let’s stand firm against violence and ensure Kap’s cafe remains a place of warmth and community,” they concluded.

Instagram/@thekapscafe_

The cafe opened last week in Surrey, British Columbia.

According to media reports, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed in a statement that at least eight shots were fired at Kap’s Cafe, located on the border of Surrey and North Delta in British Columbia, Canada.

A police complaint was lodged around 1:50 am and the authorities responded swiftly.

The investigation is currently underway, and the police have stated that there is no suspect information to share.

A news release by the Surrey Police on Thursday stated: “Upon police arrival, it was quickly determined that the shots were fired towards the business, damaging the property, while staff members were still present inside.”

Harjit Singh Laddi, an operative of the banned terror group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. Laddi allegedly said that the attack was prompted by certain remarks made by Sharma on Nihangs, an order of Sikh warriors, known for their blue attire, antiquated weapons and martial traditions.

Early this month, two individuals were charged by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for gun possession and arson, involving businessmen from the South Asian community targeted for extortion.

In November 2023, shots were fired at the home of Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal in White Rock, for which the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility.

On the work front, Sharma is currently hosting the third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. The 44-year-old also has the film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 in the pipeline.