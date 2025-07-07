MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Additional 10% tariff for 'anti-American policies': Trump warns countries aligning with BRICS

Reuters Published 07.07.25, 08:53 AM
Donald Trump.

Donald Trump. File picture

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said that countries aligning themselves with the "Anti-American policies" of BRICS, will be charged an additional 10% tariff.

"Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump did not clarify or expand on the "Anti-American policies" reference in his post.

The original BRICS group gathered leaders from Brazil, Russia, India and China at its first summit in 2009. The bloc later added South Africa and last year included Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia as members. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

