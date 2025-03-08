Activists in Nepal emphasise need to amend discriminatory citizenship laws that disadvantage Nepali women

Activists in Nepal have highlighted the ongoing struggle for gender equality, emphasising the need to amend discriminatory citizenship laws that disadvantage Nepali women.

The issue of citizenship remains a pressing concern in Nepal.

ADVERTISEMENT

At an interaction programme organised by the Human Rights and Peace Society here on Friday, the eve of the International Women's Day, speakers stressed the urgent need to amend existing regulations that make it difficult for children of Nepali women married to foreign men to obtain citizenship, in contrast to the relatively straightforward process for children of Nepali men married to foreign women.

Also Read Nepal's earthquake Centre reports mild twin tremors in different regions

Under current laws, children of Nepali men married to foreign women are eligible for citizenship by birth, whereas children of Nepali women married to foreign men face significant hurdles in acquiring naturalised citizenship.

Nepali parliamentarians are currently discussing a bill aimed at addressing these complexities to ensure no Nepali is deprived of their citizenship rights.

Women’s rights are enshrined in Nepal’s Constitution as a fundamental right. At present, women constitute 34 per cent of representatives in parliament, 36.5 per cent in the provincial assembly, and 41.1 per cent at the local level, as mandated by the Constitution. Additionally, women account for approximately 28 per cent of civil service employees, according to government data.

Meanwhile, President Ramchandra Poudel and Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli extended their best wishes on the occasion of International Women's Day on Saturday.

“Equal access of women to every sector of the state such as education, health, employment, policy making and decision-making process, and politics should be ensured to fulfil the objective of gender equality and women's empowerment," President Paudel said in his message.

To mark International Women's Day, five organisations advocating for women's rights jointly organised a rally in Kathmandu on Saturday.

The All Nepal Women's Association, All Nepal Women's Association (Socialist), All Nepal Women’s Association (Revolutionary), and Nepal Socialist Women’s Association led the rally, which passed through Maitighar, Babarmahal, and Bijuli Bazar before converging at Naya Baneshwor. Participants carried placards with slogans such as "Guarantee equal rights to women," "Ensure proportionate representation of women in all state organs", and "End violence against women".

This year's theme, ‘For all women and girls: rights, equality, and empowerment,’ underscored the broader call for gender equality. Various organisations advocated for the elimination of gender-based violence, improved women's empowerment, and fair access to opportunities.

This year's theme for the day is 'For all women and girls: rights, equality and empowerment'. While observing Women's Day, various organisations advocated for enhanced women's empowerment and the elimination of gender inequality and violence.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.