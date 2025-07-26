US warns again: Foreign visitors face lifetime visa ban for crimes committed in America

The United States Embassy in India issued a fresh advisory on Saturday, reiterating that visas can be revoked for foreign visitors who commit crimes while in the country.

“The United States is a society of law and order. Crimes like assault by foreign visitors will not be tolerated. If you break the law in the United States, your U.S. visa can be revoked, and you may be ineligible to return to the United States — FOR LIFE,” the embassy wrote in a post on X.

This is the third such warning from the US mission in the last two weeks, part of a series of statements emphasising legal consequences for criminal behaviour by foreign nationals, including visitors and short-term residents.

On July 22, the embassy posted, “If you are arrested for assault, domestic violence, or other crimes while in the United States, your US visa may be revoked, and you may be ineligible for future US visas. A visa is a privilege, not a right — one that can be revoked if you break the law.”

On July 16, the embassy warned that involvement in crimes such as “assault, theft, or burglary in the United States could lead to visa being revoked and make one ineligible for future US visas.” It added, “The United States values law and order and expects foreign visitors to follow all US laws.”

The repeated advisories have caught public attention, especially amid rising scrutiny of international travellers' conduct and visa scrutiny following high-profile incidents involving foreign nationals.

India's ministry of external affairs (MEA) has also responded to questions about the advisories.

On July 17, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Indian citizens travelling abroad must follow local laws. “Our constant request to all our people who go abroad is that they should follow the law and order of that country, and create a good image of the country,” he said.

“Whether a person is a citizen of that country or a foreign national, it is their responsibility to abide by the laws there. I would say that whenever our people go abroad, we always urge them to respect and follow the laws of that country, so that they can build a good and positive image for themselves, and through them, also project a good image of our country,” he added.