Indian Embassy in Cambodia issues travel advisory amid border clashes

The Embassy of India in Phnom Penh has issued an advisory urging Indian nationals to avoid travelling to the Cambodia-Thailand border areas due to ongoing clashes between the two countries.

"In view of the ongoing clashes at the Cambodia-Thailand border, Indian nationals are advised to avoid travelling to the border areas," the embassy stated in its official communication released on Saturday.

The advisory comes amid escalating tensions and reported confrontations between the two Southeast Asian neighbours along their shared boundary.

The embassy has also provided emergency contact information for Indian citizens who may require assistance. "In case of any emergency, Indian nationals may approach the Embassy of India, Phnom Penh at +855 92881676 or email cons.phnompenh@mea.gov.in," it added.

The Indian community in Cambodia and travellers planning to visit the region are advised to stay updated with official announcements and exercise caution.

Fighting between Thai and Cambodian forces entered its third day on Saturday, spreading to new areas including Thailand’s Trat province, over 100 km from earlier conflict zones. Both sides claim they acted in self-defence and are urging the other to halt fire and begin talks.

At least 30 people have been killed—19 in Thailand, and 13 in Cambodia, according to officials. Over 130,000 people have been displaced in what is being described as the worst border violence in over a decade.

The conflict flared after a Cambodian soldier was killed in May, sparking military reinforcements and a political crisis in Thailand.