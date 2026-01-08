MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
100 killed in US attack that ousted Maduro, says Venezuela's interior minister

Caracas have not previously given a number for those killed, but the army posted a list of 23 names of its dead

Reuters Published 08.01.26, 05:36 PM
Diosdado Cabello

Diosdado Cabello Reuters

Venezuela's interior minister Diosdado Cabello said late on Wednesday that 100 people died in the US attack which removed President Nicolas Maduro from power on Saturday.

Venezuelan officials have said a large part of Maduro's security contingent was killed "in cold blood," and Cuba has said 32 members of its military and intelligence services in Venezuela were killed.

Maduro's wife Cilia Flores, detained alongside him, suffered a head injury during the US raid, Cabello said, and Maduro an injury to his leg.

Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez, who Cabello praised during his weekly show on state television as "courageous", declared on Tuesday a week of mourning for members of the military killed in the raid.

Nicolas Maduro Cuba
