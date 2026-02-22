You need me, Thapa reminds hill voters as BGPM sets sights on state polls

Anit Thapa, chief executive of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), on Saturday urged the hill people not to “expect water to flow by closing its sources,” in an apparent appeal for continued political support ahead of the Assembly elections.

Thapa, who laid the foundation stones for development projects worth nearly ₹4 crore in Kurseong, said: "You need Anit Thapa for various reasons — from infrastructural development to medical treatment and bringing in funds. But during elections, why should Anit Thapa face a letdown? It cannot be expected that water will flow if its sources are closed.”

In recent years, although the BGPM has emerged as the single largest party in the GTA and secured control of almost all rural boards in the hills, Thapa faced a setback in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Darjeeling, when the BJP won for the fourth time.

In 2021, the BGPM could bag only one of the three hill Assembly seats — Kalimpong — while the BJP bagged Darjeeling and Kurseong.

“During the coming elections, if you let me down again, you will face a letdown yourselves,” Thapa warned on Saturday.

The BGPM, which has allied with Trinamool, is poised to field candidates in all three Assembly seats.

“That is why he is playing the development card and has referred to the development work carried out during his tenure in the GTA. This is also a planned strategy to counter the BJP, which will play the old card of permanent political solution, as is evident in the Centre has recently appointed an interlocutor to work on the issue,” said an observer.

Thapa's assertions follow the defection of B.P. Sharma (Bajgain), who was the BJP MLA of Kurseong. On Thursday, Sharma deserted the BJP and joined Trinamool.

“Whatever I had realised in 2017, B.P. Bajgain has realised it now,” said the BGPM chief.

Sources in the GTA stated that at the event in Kurseong, Thapa laid the foundation stones for community halls in Sirsay, Kumaltara, and Ambotia, with estimated costs of Rs 53.58 lakh, Rs 61.30 lakh, and Rs 32.26 lakh, respectively. He also announced the construction of a road at Ambotia worth approximately Rs 2.37 crore.

“Such rural projects are stepping stones for development,” said Thapa.

On Friday, senior Trinamool leader and Siliguri mayor Gautam Deb, at an official event in Dabgram-Fulbari of Jalpaiguri district, emotionally announced that he would no longer contest from the Assembly seat after being rejected by voters in the 2021 polls despite carrying out several development projects here.