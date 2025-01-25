Workers of shut Ringer's Lactate factory appeal for reopening amid job losses

Workers of Paschimbanga Pharmaceuticals in Chopra block of North Dinajpur district submitted a memorandum addressed to the chief minister Mamata

Banerjee to the office of the local BDO on Friday.

The company, which runs a plant that makes IV fluids, had hit the headlines after a lactating mother in Midnapore died earlier this month, after being administered a fluid produced by the firm. Also, the Karnataka government blacklisted the company and on December 11, the drug control department of Bengal stopped production in the factory.

Such a decision has left around 300 workers, who were employed at the factory, jobless.

On Friday, the workers reached the BDO’s office under the banner of the Inttuc — Trinamool’s workers’ front — and sought immediate reopening of the unit.

“The sudden closure of the saline manufacturing unit has left 300 workers jobless. They are finding it tough to run their families. We want the state to immediately intervene and facilitate reopening the factory,” Sirajul Haque, the Inttuc president of Chopra block, said.

Along with the chief minister, memorandums were also sent to the district magistrate and the local MLA, he said.