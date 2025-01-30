Wild jumbo gatecrashes Dooars resort, tourists rush into rooms as elephant forces entry

A group of tourists staying at a private resort in western Dooars were shocked to see a wild elephant approaching them on Wednesday morning.

Sources said the elephant, which strayed into the resort in Mangalbari area under the Matiali block of Jalpaiguri, came from the neighbouring Panjhora forest on the fringes of the Chapramari Wildlife Sanctuary.

“In the morning, some of us were walking towards the main gate of the resort to take a brisk walk. As we approached the gate, we saw the wild elephant walking towards us. We were taken aback and we ran inside,” said Manish Biswas, a tourist staying at the resort.

The elephant reached the main entrance and broke the gate even as panicky tourists rushed inside their rooms.

“We raised an alert out of fear that it might keep walking inside the property. The elephant advanced a couple of steps, turned back and left the resort,” tourist Shiuli Pal said.

Thereafter, resort employees checked the area. When they confirmed that the animal was not in the vicinity, tourists moved out of the property.

Later, the employees shared CCTV footage where the elephant was seen damaging the gate. A Mangalbari resident said elephants often move into their area in search of fodder, but this was the first time that an elephant targeted a resort.

“The elephant broke the gate but did not enter the resort. It has now moved into the Panjhora forest area,” said Dwijapratim Sen, the DFO of Gorumara wildlife division.