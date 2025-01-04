Whiff of plot after arrest of 'contract killers': Investigators focus on Dulal's realty deals and differences in TMC

Three youths who allegedly shot dead Malda Trinamool Congress leader Dulal Sarkar have been arrested although police are still mum on the motive behind the murder.

Sources in the police, however, said the preliminary probe hinted that the shooters had been hired by someone who had a rift with Sarkar over a property worth crores of rupees.

Sarkar, who was the Trinamool councillor of Englishbazar municipality, was shot dead when he got out of a car in front of his plywood factory in the Jhaljhalia area of Malda town on Thursday morning.

Sarkar was dealing in land and properties. The police are also probing whether there was any political angle to the murder as some TMC leaders had differences with Sarkar.

“I suspect the plot was hatched by more than one person. All I want is that all those who were involved in the murder of my husband should be arrested and proper legal steps should be taken against them,” said Chaitali, Sarkar’s wife who is also a TMC councillor of Englishbazar

municipality.

She said after the incident, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had spoken to her. “I have complete confidence in her and hope I will get justice.”

Sarkar, who was 62, was a vice-president of Trinamool in the district. Earlier, he had served as the chairman of the civic body.

The police first arrested Mohammad Sami Akhtar of Katihar, Bihar, and Tinku Ghosh, of Englishbazar, both in their twenties. They were caught from a Manikchak-bound private bus. It was believed that the duo wanted to cross the Ganga from Manikchak to reach Rajmahal of Jharkhand.

They were interrogated and based on the information, Abdul Ghani, 20, from Katihar was arrested by a team of Harishchandrapur police. The trio have been charged with murder and criminal conspiracy, and booked under the Arms Act.

On Friday, the three were produced in the chief judicial magistrate’s court here. The court remanded them in police custody for 14 days.

Sources said two more persons, including a former aide to the slain leader, were detained. Five firearms, which were suspected to be used in the murder, have been reportedly seized.

Krishnendu Choudhury, the chairman of Englishbazar municipality, claimed that a deal of ₹10 lakh was made to kill Sarkar.

“There are inner clashes which cannot be seen. The mastermind has to be identified. If the person is from our party, he should be in custody and face stringent punishment,” he said.

Minister Firhad Hakim, who rushed to Malda on Thursday, demanded that the “mastermind” be arrested.

“The police have arrested the shooters. But we demand that the mastermind be caught. It is evident that a plot was hatched to kill him,” said Hakim.

Sukanta Majumdar, the state BJP chief, said: “The police should find out the truth. It is important to find out Dulal Sarkar’s involvement in real estate.”

Former MP and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhury said TMC leaders should conduct a probe within the party.

“Contract killers were hired…. someone who owns huge cash can do it. I feel the TMC should search within the party, instead of searching outside,” Choudhury said.

The mortal remains of Sarkar were taken out of the Malda Medical College and Hospital and taken to his residence on Friday morning. From there, his body was taken to the TMC office in Jhaljhalia and the municipality, before heading for the crematorium.

Hundreds of TMC workers, along with prominent leaders, joined the funeral procession.