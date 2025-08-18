Gunman arrested by Cooch Behar police for the murder of Trinamool youth leader

Cooch Behar police on Sunday arrested a sharpshooter allegedly involved in the August 9 Dodeyarhat shooting that claimed the life of Trinamool youth leader Amar Roy and left his driver injured.

The accused, identified as Binay Roy of Siddheswari village under Pundibari police station, was apprehended during a routine check at Boxirhat police station, on the Assam–Bengal border. A pistol and four rounds of 9mm cartridges were found on him, the police said.

Addressing the media, additional superintendent of police Krishna Gopal Meena said the shooting took place at Dodeyarhat market in Cooch Behar on August 9 afternoon. Amar Roy died from four bullet wounds, two in the head and two in the stomach. His driver, Alamgir Hossain, was admitted to a nursing home with bullet injuries.

“Following intensive investigation and questioning of several people, we arrested Binay Roy on Sunday morning,” Meena told reporters.

Police described Binay as a notorious criminal with multiple cases against him, including those under Pocso and robbery. He had reportedly been living in Siliguri for the past seven years.

However, investigators have not yet disclosed the motive behind the killing or who ordered the attack.

“Interrogation is on to determine the motive and identify others involved in the murder,” a police officer said.