Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose shifted to private hospital in Kolkata for further treatment: Official

Bose's health condition was 'stable' when taken to the private hospital on the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass

PTI Published 22.04.25, 12:33 PM
CV Ananda Bose

CV Ananda Bose PTI

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, who had been admitted to the Eastern Command Hospital here with chest congestion, was on Tuesday shifted to a private medical facility for another round of checkup, a senior Raj Bhavan official said.

Bose's health condition was “stable” when taken to the private hospital on the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass, he said.

"The governor was shifted to a private hospital today as doctors have prescribed some medical tests, which will be conducted at this medical facility," the official told PTI.

The next course of treatment will be ascertained on the basis of these medical tests, he said.

The governor had complained of chest discomfort after returning from a visit to riot-hit areas of Murshidabad on Saturday night.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had visited Bose at the Eastern Command Hospital on Monday before leaving for Salboni in Paschim Medinipur to participate in the ground-breaking ceremony of a 1,600-MW power plant.

