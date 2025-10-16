Siliguri to get a grand Mahakaal temple; state to form trust, says Mamata Banerjee

1 4 Chief minister Mamata Banerjee at Mahakal temple in Darjeeling. (The Telegraph Online)

ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that a large 'Mahakaal' temple will come up in Siliguri, for which a trust will be formed.

Speaking to reporters in Darjeeling, she said the temple will be constructed next to the proposed convention centre in Siliguri.

2 4 Chief minister Mamata Banerjee at Mahakal temple in Darjeeling. (The Telegraph Online)

Mahakaal is another name of Lord Shiva in Hindu mythology.

"A large Mahakaal temple will come up near the proposed convention centre in Siliguri. For this, a trust needs to be formed", she said after offering prayers at the Mahakaal temple in Darjeeling.

3 4 Chief minister Mamata Banerjee at Mahakal temple in Darjeeling. (The Telegraph Online)

Banerjee is also credited with setting up the Jagannath temple in Digha.

The chief minister is on a public outreach programme in North Bengal, which had suffered heavily due to torrential rains and landslides in which 32 people had lost their lives.

4 4 Chief minister Mamata Banerjee at Mahakal temple in Darjeeling. (The Telegraph Online)

She said the land for the temple will be given by the state government, while the construction of the temple will take some time.