We're safe, say workers from Darjeeling hills in Israel amid ongoing conflict

Tremors of the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict are being felt in Darjeeling from where hundreds of youths have moved to Israel for work.

Israel is the preferred choice for many wanting to work as caregivers to the elderly. The salaries, which typically range between ₹1.2 and ₹2 lakh per month, are considered lucrative.

The ongoing conflict has left many worried in Darjeeling hills.

Bidhan Chhetri, a resident of Soom tea garden in Darjeeling who is currently working at Ramat Gan in Israel, spoke to The Telegraph over the phone on Saturday, saying that his mother was worried to the point of tears, but he tried to assuage her fears.

“Early morning (Saturday) my mother called me and she was crying. I want to send a strong message to people in Darjeeling that we are safe and there is nothing to panic about. Wrong messages are being circulated about the Israel situation which has left our families worried. This is disturbing for us,” said Chhetri.

Chhetri stays at a place that is a “five-minute drive” from an army camp. “A missile did hit the army camp there last night (Friday) but we are all safe,” said Chhetri.

Many people that this newspaper spoke to in Israel said that they get a warning to be inside bunkers at least 10 minutes in advance.

“There are bunkers everywhere, from residential complexes to shopping malls and even public pathways,” said another Darjeeling youth working in Israel.

Many have also downloaded an app called Home Front Command for “regular

updates”.

Many youths admit that they have little choice but to carry on work in Israel given the huge expenses incurred in going to Israel.

The salary seems good, but the youths have to first shoulder the huge expense of paying a network of agents — in Darjeeling, Delhi and Israel — to land the job.

“We have to spend anything between ₹16 to ₹26 lakh to get a job in Israel. The salary is good but first we have to repay this amount,” said another youth, adding they borrow money from family, friends and even moneylenders to pay agents.

Many said that it takes almost three years to repay the debt and start saving.

In many cases, both the husband and wife work in Israel but in separate places.

Those working in Israel said that they understood that the country was a “conflict-prone” area. “The security system is strong. Systems like the Iron Dome (missile interceptor) and others are in place,” said a worker from Darjeeling in Israel.