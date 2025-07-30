Drug haul in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar

Police in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar have seized sedative and stimulant tablets from different locations in the districts on Tuesday.

In Alipurduar, the police, acting on a tip-off, intercepted a bike and a car in Falakata, which were en route to Madarihat from Cooch Behar.

Policemen posted at a checkpoint asked the car and the bike to stop, but both vehicles drove away instead. The police started chasing and apprehended them at Falakata Chowpathi, a prominent crossing in the town.

As they searched the car, they found 38,400 pieces of sedative tablets, which cost around ₹5 lakh in clandestine markets, in the vehicle.

The police arrested the trio — Babul Islam and Sahanur Ali from Dhubri district of Assam, and Mominur Haque from Rangalibazna in Madarihat — and also seized

the vehicles.

Later in the day, they were produced at a court in Alipurduar. The court heard the case, and they were remanded to 10 days of police custody.

In Cooch Behar, a team from the Sitai police station apprehended Hanif Mian, a resident of Raboner Tari village, at Sagardighi bridge on Tuesday morning.

As he was frisked, 1,300 yaba tablets (a stimulant containing methamphetamine and caffeine) were found in his possession.

The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act. Investigations have started.