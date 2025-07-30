Bengal woman sticks to guns against Delhi cops: ‘They said if we said Jai Shri Ram we could go’

Sajanu Parveen, a resident of Malda’s Chanchal who has claimed that Delhi police personnel in plainclothes had picked her up from a Delhi slum and assaulted her, doubled down on her allegations on Wednesday.

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had flagged the alleged assault – in which she said even Parveen’s child was not spared – on Sunday evening as an example of how Bengali-speakers were being tortured in BJP-ruled states in the name of nabbing illegal immigrants.

Delhi’s deputy commissioner of police (east) Abhishek Dhania had denied the allegations on Monday, dismissing them as politically motivated. Mamata had stuck to her guns, saying the truth will eventually come out.

“They [Delhi cops] are not showing the place where I was taken to and assaulted,” Parveen said on Wednesday addressing a news conference at the Trinamool Bhawan in Kolkata, flanked by state minister and city mayor Firhad Hakim and party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

“I asked them where they had bought me and my son. I was told it was some hospital, Mangalam,” Parveen said.

“The first day, four people came in plainclothes and claimed they were from the CID. They asked for my Aadhaar card. When I told them we are from Malda, they said you are from West Bengal, everybody in West Bengal is Bangladeshi,” Parveen said.

“I told them if everyone in West Bengal is Bangladeshi, is the chief minister Mamata Banerjee also Bangladeshi?”

Parveen, a mother of three, said she was picked up the next day.

“There is no CCTV footage from where they picked me up, where they took me and the Rs. 25,000 that we were forced to pay them. They made us sign several papers. We don’t know what they were about,” Parveen alleged.

“One of them hit my son so hard, there was a cut above his ear and started bleeding. They said if we said Jai Shree Ram we could go.”

Describing the place where she and her children were taken, Parveen said there was nothing but a Jamun tree.

There is a Manglam hospital near Shanti Marg in the Vinod Nagar area of Delhi. It could not be confirmed whether the woman was taken to the same place.

“They asked for my phone. I told them I don’t have one. I was slapped twice. I asked them why they were slapping me. They replied we are from CID. They made me call my husband from another phone and told him to come with Rs. 25,000. I was also kicked in my stomach,” Parveen said.

Denying Parveen’s claim, DCP Dhania had said, “It appears to be a deliberate attempt to malign the image of Delhi police through a politically motivated narrative.”

The alleged assault on the family happened amid Trinamool’s fightback against actions initiated in BJP-ruled states on Bengali-speakers — mostly Muslims, some of whom have been claimed to be undocumented Bangladeshi migrants.

Despite the Delhi police’s denial, Trinamool insists that the assault did take place. The party fielded Fielding Parveen along with her husband and their children, indicating that it will continue to raise the issue as the state Assembly elections, due next year, approach.

“Her statement proves what Mamata di had said was true. Delhi police cannot deny it any longer,” said Kunal Ghosh, Trinamool spokesperson.