Bengal junior doctors deny fund-misuse slur, accuse police of harassment

The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum (WBJDF) refuted the “Goebbelsian” campaign run by vested interests that claimed the forum has misappropriated funds for political and financial reasons, in a statement released Tuesday.

The forum also alleged police harassment to intimidate its members for their role in the RG Kar protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, a section of the regional media reported that the junior doctors had shut down their website after it had raised funds for the protests against the RG Kar rape-murder.

TMC leaders like Kunal Ghosh had made similar claims in the past.

The Bidhannagar cybercrime division had issued summons to the resident doctors’ association treasurers from RG Kar Medical College, Medical College Calcutta, Midnapore Medical College and Hospital, and the account holders of the WBJDF bank account.

The police have refused to share any details of the complaint or the complainant and were pursuing the probe based on a general diary, according to the statement.

Bidhannagar cybercrime division summoned WBJDF members on Monday. The police then asked some to appear at Tala Police Station that same night, while others were asked to come the following day.

“Issuing back-to-back notices to on-duty doctors with a timespan of less than a day, we consider this to be police harassment,” the statement said.

The doctors’ body clarified that they haven’t shut down the website, and it’s “under process” and “undergoing testing” for several weeks.

“We have never launched the unfinished website officially. To maintain our digital presence and seek monetary support, our Facebook and Instagram page and official WhatsApp channel have been used, which are very much active,” the statement read.

The WBJDF website now reads: “Get notified when we launch.”

The doctors said that they were conducting an audit and would file the tax returns by the end of the financial year. The lion’s share of the funds has not been spent, and the body has held discussions about establishing a clinic in Abhaya’s memory.

Dr. Spandan from Midnapore college said: " I provided the necessary details as requested. But it is concerning that doctors engaged in relief efforts are being subjected to repeated summons, which feels more like undue harassment rather than a genuine inquiry. The process has been mentally exhausting, especially when our only intent was to facilitate aid during a crisis."

The WBJDF has been spearheading the protests against rape-murder of the 31-year-old trainee doctor at the government run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 last year.

Sanjay Ghose, a Kolkata Police civic volunteer, was found guilty and was sentenced to life imprisonment on January 20.