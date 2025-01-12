Waterfowl census starts, rare bird sighted in Siliguri

The greater white-fronted goose, a rare bird species, was sighted on Saturday, the first day of the annual waterfowl count (AWC) conducted by the Siliguri-based Himalayan Nature & Adventure Foundation (HNAF) and other organisations at the Mahananda Barrage in Fulbari, on the outskirts of Siliguri.

“The sighting of this species (greater white-fronted goose) is rare in this area. We spotted it on the first day of the AWC at Fulbari today (on Saturday),” said Animesh Bose, the programme coordinator of HNAF.

Sources said the greater white-fronted goose is a migratory bird that flies in from Alaska, Canada, Greenland and Russia.

Every year, HNAF and other organisations count the birds in some waterbodies of north Bengal. During the winter, birds of different species fly to waterbodies.

On the first day, teams conducting the count also found the falcated duck and the black-necked grebe in Fulbari and Gajoldoba on the Teesta river in the neighbouring Jalpaiguri district.

“These two species were sighted in the region after five years,” said Bose.

Along with Fulbari and Gajoldoba, the AWC will be conducted throughout January on the Murti and Jaldhaka rivers, which are adjacent to the Gorumara National Park, on the Torsha of the Jaldapara National Park, on the Nararthali waterbody in the Buxa Tiger Reserve, on the Rasikbil waterbody in Cooch Behar district, on the Teesta at Domohani and at Gosainhat where the Diana and the Jaldhaka rivers merge.

Last year, the bird watchers spotted 6,000 winged creatures of 58 species in the Fulbari area. “This year, we expect there will be more species and birds in Fulbari,” said a team member.

After the month-long bird census, a comprehensive report will be sent to the International Wetland Bureau through the state biodiversity board. “Based on the report, the bureau will update its database on migratory birds and wetlands,”

said Bose.

On Saturday, members of associations like Jumbo Troup, Nature Health Society and Nature Wildlife Association participated in the counting. Rahul Majumder, the additional divisional forest officer of Kurseong, and range officers from Bagdogra and Ghoshpukur were also present, sources said.