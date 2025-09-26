Warfront tourism near China border: Army lists Doklam, Cho-la in Sikkim as ‘Shaurya Gantavya’ sites

Indian tourists can visit two strategically significant and historically sensitive locations in Sikkim — Doklam and Cho-la, both near the India-China border, from

October 1.

The announcement was made through a notification issued by R. Telang, the chief secretary of Sikkim, on September 23.

The initiative is part of the “Bharat Rannbhoomi Darshan,” a nationwide programme conceived by the Indian army to allow citizens to explore key battlefronts located near India’s international borders. This concept, now being implemented in Sikkim under the theme of war tourism, aims to blend national pride with tourism.

In Sikkim, four sites have been identified under this concept of war tourism, which also include the Gurudongmar Lake and Nathu-la.

“These two sites are already open for tourists. Doklam and Cho-la would be an addition to it,” the source added.

Like Sikkim, similar sites, all of which have been named as “Shaurya Gantavya” or “destinations of valour”, have been identified in Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

In Bengali, Hili, a site in South Dinajpur district, has been included in the list for its history during the India-Pakistan war of 1971, before the liberation of Bangladesh.

In Sikkim, Doklam is a plateau and a valley located at the tri-junction of India, Bhutan and China. For India, it is a strategic area as it is close to the Siliguri corridor or the “chicken’s neck”, the slimmest part of the Indian sub-continent that connects the entire Northeast with the rest of the country.

“The Doklam plateau became a flashpoint in 2017 when China tried to build a road in a Bhutanese territory. India intervened as per its security agreement with Bhutan, and in June 2017, the standoff began when Indian troops stopped the road construction work of China in the plateau area. For over two months, the Indian and Chinese troops stood face to face, and eventually, construction work halted,” the source added.

Cho-la, on the other hand, is a mountain pass that gained prominence during the India-China conflict in 1967.

On October 1, 1967, a confrontation erupted between the Indian and Chinese forces over territorial issues. The skirmish lasted a day during which Indian forces pushed back the Chinese soldiers who had infiltrated Sikkim, forcing them to retreat nearly 3km.

“These sites, apart from their strategic value, offer breathtaking views of the Himalayas and peaceful surroundings bound to captivate visitors,” said a government source.

The notification states that 25 tourist vehicles and 25 bikers would be allowed to visit these two sites every day.

“Each visitor will have to carry a valid voter ID and will have to shell out ₹1,120 as permit fee for entry in wildlife habitats. The permit will be issued by the state tourism and civil aviation department, and the fee will be shared among certain organisations,” said a source in the Sikkim government.

For the trip to these two sites, which will be a two-day package, tourists will have to book homestays in locations like Kupup, which is located en route.

They will have to pay ₹12,000 for a luxury vehicle and ₹11,000 for other SUVs for the trip.

The visit of tourists would be monitored by the 17th Mountain Division of the army, the Sikkim police and the state tourism and civil aviation department.

Those associated with tourism have welcomed the initiative. “It is yet another attraction for tourists visiting north Bengal and Sikkim. We hope the footfall of tourists increases in the region,” said Debashis Chakraborty, the Eastern Himalaya Travel & Tour Operators’ Association general secretary.