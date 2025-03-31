Vroom! Bike rally celebrates military valour; tribute to 250 years of army ordnance corps

Brigadier Rajeev S. Nair, the deputy general officer commanding, 111 sub area, on Sunday flagged off the Siliguri wing of the Tusker Motorcycle expedition from the Bengdubi Military Station on Sunday.

The expedition organised by 51 Sub Area and Headquarters of the Eastern Command (Ordnance) to commemorate 250 years of the Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) started from Narangi, Guwahati, last week.

The expedition will culminate in Delhi.

“This awe-inspiring journey, beginning from Narangi cantonment and culminating at Delhi cantonment, is a tribute to the indomitable spirit, adaptability and strength of the Army Ordnance Corps, which has been the backbone of the Indian Army’s logistics for two-and-a-half centuries,” said a media release.

A team of eight motorcyclists are undertaking this 2,200-kilometre expedition traversing through key military stations, including Binnaguri, Bengdubi, Danapur, Rewa, Jhansi, Bharatpur and Mathura.

This journey is not just about covering miles, it is about celebrating 250 years of excellence in logistics, innovation and support to the Indian army.

Across India’s length and breadth, these riders are carrying with them the stories of valour, sacrifice and patriotism, reflecting the spirit of the Indian army and the Army Ordnance Corps.

The expedition also acknowledges the sacrifice of the “Veer Naris and war veterans”.

“The members will also engage with NCC cadets and students inspiring them to pursue a career in the Indian army...,” the media release stated.