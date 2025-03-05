Veterinary experts from Thailand to treat ailing Bagdogra elephant suffering from Trypanosomiasis

A team of veterinary experts from Thailand will reach Bagdogra in a couple of days to treat an elephant suffering from Trypanosomiasis, a vector-borne infection.

The seven-year-old female elephant, spotted with a wound in its right hind leg, has been under treatment by the vets of the state forest department for the past

17 days.

“As we spotted the elephant in the core area of the Bagdogra forest, we started providing it treatment. A three-member team of vets is treating it. So far, the elephant has been administered with antibiotics, saline and other necessary medicines,” said Devesh Pandey, the divisional forest officer of Kurseong forest division.

Employees of the department, along with members of Jumbo Troops —an association of animal lovers — are monitoring the elephant.

Pandey said that during diagnosis, it was found that the elephant was suffering from Trypanosomiasis, also known as surra, a parasitic infection that can prove vulnerable for different animal species.

On Monday, an X-ray of the injured leg of the elephant was conducted to find out the extent of infection. On Tuesday, vets conducted physiotherapy of the animal on the spot.

“It is a rare disease found in the animals in this part of the state. The representatives of the animal lovers’ association have contacted the Save Elephant Foundation in Thailand. A three-member team from there will reach here on Wednesday or Thursday to treat the elephant,” the DFO added.

The members of Jumbo Troopers, he said, had sought the department’s consent to let the vets from Thailand examine and treat the elephant. “We have given consent to them,” said the forester.

Save Elephant Foundation is a nonprofit based in Chiang Mai, Thailand. It has been working for years to provide care and assistance to elephants through a multifaceted approach, involving rescue and rehabilitation.

“The animal’s condition is critical. Without support, it can’t stand properly. We are assisting forest guards and vets in items treatment and hope our endeavour to bring the vets from Thailand will help,” said Rikjyoti Singha Roy, the programme coordinator of Jumbo Troops.

After detecting infection in the elephant, foresters are trying to find out if any other wild animal in the area has been infected with the parasite, sources said.