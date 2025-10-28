'Unwell' elephant spotted near river in Malbazar; wildlife expert urges treatment by foresters

A full-grown makna (male elephant without tusks) spotted around bushes near the Chel river in Malbazar subdivision, Jalpaiguri, over the past three days is suspected to be sick.

Nafsar Ali, a wildlife conservationist from Malbazar, said the elephant had been roaming around the Kumlai tea estate, the Damdim Gumpha, the Rungamuttee tea estate, and Bhuttabari for the past fortnight.

Recently, it took shelter in the bushes of Chel Line, an area close to the river and near the Apalchand forest.

“I had been to the site where the elephant is standing. It looks like the animal has problems with its hind legs as well as with its eyesight. We hope the state

forest department will take necessary steps,” said Ali.

He mentioned that the elephant does not chase those who approach it.

“It seems to be sick, perhaps due to old age or some other reason. The forest department should tranquillise the elephant and arrange for medical treatment. Or else, its conditions would deteriorate further,” he added.

Locals said the animal is gradually moving closer to human settlements, which is concerning.

“As the Chhath Puja celebrations have started today, the devotees should be alert on the ghats of the Chel river at night and during early morning,” said a resident.

Sources in the forest department said they are aware of the elephant. “Necessary steps will be taken soon,” said a forester.

Jumbo steered back

Foresters of the Khunia forest range drove a stray elephant out of the Nagrakata tea estate in Jalpaiguri on Monday morning.

On Sunday night, a herd of elephants entered the paddy fields in Nagrakata.

Foresters managed to drive the herd back into the forest the same night, but one of the elephants was separated and entered the estate.

On Monday, workers of the garden spotted the elephant and informed foresters.

They guided it across the Jaldhaka river, and steered it back into the Chapramari Wildlife Sanctuary.