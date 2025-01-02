Ultimate level of delusion: Union minister Sukanta Majumdar on Mamata's charge against BSF

Union minister Sukanta Majumdar flayed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday over her accusations against the BSF and said she has reached the "ultimate level of delusion".

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's remarks came after Banerjee accused the Border Security Force (BSF) of letting infiltrators from Bangladesh enter India and trying to destabilise West Bengal.

The Trinamul Congress (TMC) supremo also said she could sense a "blueprint of the central government" behind this attitude of the BSF.

Reacting sharply, Majumdar wrote on X: "The failed chief minister of the state, Mamata Banerjee has reached the ultimate level of delusion." "Despite not providing land to set up outposts for border surveillance, she used to blame the Border Security Force for illegal infiltration. But now, crossing all limits of accusations, she has started blaming her own administration's officials," he added.

Majumdar alleged that according to Banerjee, the "incompetent" district magistrates and superintendents of police under her administration are allowing foreign criminals to infiltrate the border to kill the elected representatives of her party.

"Until now, she used to hold the opposition responsible for such incidents. But why this sudden shift in Mamata Banerjee's narrative? Is she trying to shield the misdeeds of her party's looter, criminal representatives by making such claims?" the member of Parliament from West Bengal's Balurghat asked.

"Honourable madam Mamata Banerjee, do not forget that the people of Bengal have seen through your deceit and cunning. You have tarnished the sanctity of West Bengal. Your departure is imminent," he added.

During an administrative review meeting at the state secretariat, Banerjee said on Thursday, "We have got information that the BSF is letting infiltrators enter India through Islampur, Sitai, Chopra and several other bordering areas. The BSF is also torturing people and trying to destabilise the state." "There is a blueprint of the central government behind this. But goons are entering India. I want peace on both sides of the border. We have a good relationship with neighbouring Bangladesh," she said.

The West Bengal chief minister asked Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar to find out where the infiltrators are staying and said she would write a strongly-worded letter regarding this to the Centre.

"They (BSF) are trying to hold the Trinamul Congress government responsible for it. I will ask the DGP to find out where these infiltrators are staying after entering the state," she said.

