Two receive calls on fake jobs at panchayats

The head and the deputy head of two rural bodies in the Gazole block of Malda district have lodged police complaints, alleging that they received calls from a person who posed as a government officer and offered jobs against money.

Pradyut Sardar, the deputy head of Gazole 1 panchayat, and Armila Rajbanshi, the head of Gazole 2 panchayat, said in their complaints on Wednesday that they had received phone calls from an unknown person who introduced himself as the joint BDO of Gazole.

“I was told that two casual employees would be recruited to our panchayat office and their emoluments would be between ₹22,000 and ₹26,000. The candidates should have secondary and higher secondary certificates. I was told that the recruitment would be made after the officer personally speaks to me,” Sardar said.

Armila Rajbanshi said she had received a similar call from the same number.

“The blatant offer of illegal recruitment stupefied me. Later, I knew that a similar call had been made to the deputy head of the neighbouring rural body,” she said.

The BJP rules both the rural bodies.

Subrata Shamal, the joint BDO of Gazole, said the caller used his designation to malign him.

“I never made any such call. Earlier, a fake account was opened in my name on a popular social media platform, and now, fraudsters are impersonating me to make money,” he said.

“I have also informed the police and want them to find out who is making such calls,” Shamal added.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation.