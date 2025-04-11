MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 11 April 2025

Two receive calls on fake jobs at panchayats

Pradyut Sardar, the deputy head of Gazole 1 panchayat, and Armila Rajbanshi, the head of Gazole 2 panchayat, said in their complaints on Wednesday that they had received phone calls from an unknown person who introduced himself as the joint BDO of Gazole

Our Correspondent Published 11.04.25, 07:56 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

The head and the deputy head of two rural bodies in the Gazole block of Malda district have lodged police complaints, alleging that they received calls from a person who posed as a government officer and offered jobs against money.

Pradyut Sardar, the deputy head of Gazole 1 panchayat, and Armila Rajbanshi, the head of Gazole 2 panchayat, said in their complaints on Wednesday that they had received phone calls from an unknown person who introduced himself as the joint BDO of Gazole.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was told that two casual employees would be recruited to our panchayat office and their emoluments would be between 22,000 and 26,000. The candidates should have secondary and higher secondary certificates. I was told that the recruitment would be made after the officer personally speaks to me,” Sardar said.

Armila Rajbanshi said she had received a similar call from the same number.

“The blatant offer of illegal recruitment stupefied me. Later, I knew that a similar call had been made to the deputy head of the neighbouring rural body,” she said.

The BJP rules both the rural bodies.

Subrata Shamal, the joint BDO of Gazole, said the caller used his designation to malign him.

“I never made any such call. Earlier, a fake account was opened in my name on a popular social media platform, and now, fraudsters are impersonating me to make money,” he said.

“I have also informed the police and want them to find out who is making such calls,” Shamal added.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

RELATED TOPICS

Fake Job Calls Panchayat
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

2008 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana sent to NIA custody for 18 days

Rana was produced before a judge late Thursday night amid tight security
P Chidambaram.
Quote left Quote right

Rana’s extradition is the culmination of efforts which were initiated by the UPA government

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT