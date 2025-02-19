Two rare birds sighted during four-day bird census in Sikkim’s Dzongu forest

Two rare winged creatures have been sighted during a four-day bird census in Sikkim.

The Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) was conducted across the Himalayan state from February 14.

Dibyendu Ash, the coordinator (Sikkim chapter) of the GBBC, said the avian population was counted on the Khecheopalri Lake in the Gyalshing district of the state for the first time during the census.

The lake was recently designated as a Ramsar site, which means it is a wetland of international importance.

“During the survey, the birders sighted the rare ‘rufous-faced warbler’ and ‘black-crowned scimitar babbler’ in the forest of Dzongu in north Sikkim. The first is also found in Arunachal Pradesh and Bhutan. In this part of the world, the second species is seen only in Sikkim,” Ash said.

Dzongu has been identified as an area with the highest number of bird species. In north Sikkim, a total of 182 bird species were sighted during the survey and 155 of them were found in the vast areas of Dzongu.

In Dzongu, the exercise was carried out in places like Dikchu, Passing Dang, Lingthem, Bee Village, Pentang and Sakyong, which are located at elevations of over 5,000 feet.

The lowest number of species sighted in west Sikkim is 51. Ash said the number of bird species found in the eastern and southern parts of the state were 190 and 105, respectively.

Altogether, 59 birdwatchers in 30 groups conducted the count. The census

was organised by Bird Count India, e-bird India and Sikkim Birds Tours & Travels.

North Bengal, which shares the border with Sikkim, is also considered one of the hot spots for birds.

“For birdwatchers, north Bengal and Sikkim can be ideal destinations to watch avian species and click their photos,” said Animesh Bose, a veteran nature conservationist based in Siliguri.

Yabez Lepcha, who participated in the survey, said birds like bluethroat were seen in Lachen of north Sikkim.

Some other prominent species that were sighted during the count included the blue-throated barbet and the laughing thrush.

“This regular exercise is essential for maintaining a steady and comprehensive database of the avian population. The data will also help us work for the conservation and preservation of the state’s rich biodiversity,” Ash, the coordinator of the GBBC, said.