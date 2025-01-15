Bengal: Two policemen injured as undertrial prisoners escape after firing in Uttar Dinajpur district

Two policemen in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district were injured on Wednesday when two undertrial prisoners allegedly overpowered them, snatched their service revolvers, and shot at them before fleeing.

Assistant sub-inspector Deben Baishya and constable Nilkanta Sarkar were initially taken to Islampur Subdivisional Hospital by the locals before being shifted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for treatment, a police officer said.

"The incident happened when the prisoners were being taken from a court in Islampur to the central correctional home in Raiganj in a prison van escorted by policemen," a senior officer said. He added that the attack took place as the van was passing through Ekarchala area of Goalpokhar in the district.

"The two undertrials requested the policemen to allow them to get down from the prison van for answering nature's call. As soon as they got down, they snatched the service revolvers of the policemen and shot at them. Few persons waiting at the spot helped the prisoners to escape in a bike," the officer claimed.

"One of the two prisoners — Sajjad Alam — is a murder accused while the other is yet to be identified," he said.

"We have launched a manhunt for the two prisoners, with extensive naka checking at all points in and around Goalpokhar. All vehicles leaving the district are also being thoroughly checked," the officer said.

