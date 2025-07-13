MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 13 July 2025

Mamata Banerjee steps in to defuse royal statue row in Cooch Behar

The dispute, which erupted on Friday, involved two senior Trinamool leaders — Udayan Guha, the north Bengal development minister, and Rabindranath Ghosh, the Cooch Behar municipality chairperson — over the location of a seven-foot-two-inch statue of an erstwhile royal figure in front of the north Bengal development department office in Cooch Behar

Our Correspondent Published 13.07.25, 10:50 AM
The spot in front of north Bengal development department office in Amtala, Cooch Behar, where the statue of Maharaja Jagaddipendra Narayan Bhup Bahadur will be put up.

The spot in front of north Bengal development department office in Amtala, Cooch Behar, where the statue of Maharaja Jagaddipendra Narayan Bhup Bahadur will be put up. Picture by Main Uddin Chisti

A controversy over the installation of a statue of Cooch Behar’s last Maharaja, Jagaddipendra Narayan Bhup Bahadur, was defused on Saturday following chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s intervention.

The dispute, which erupted on Friday, involved two senior Trinamool leaders — Udayan Guha, the north Bengal development minister, and Rabindranath Ghosh, the Cooch Behar municipality chairperson — over the location of a seven-foot-two-inch statue of an erstwhile royal figure in front of the north Bengal development department office in Cooch Behar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation escalated after minister Guha reportedly halted the installation work by civic workers and asked them to vacate the site.

This decision triggered sharp reactions from Ghosh as well as from several Rajbanshi outfits who believed it was disrespectful to the royal legacy.

The statue was supposed to honour the legacy of Maharaja Jagaddipendra Narayan Bhup Bahadur, the last ruling monarch of Cooch Behar, and acknowledge the cultural and historical sentiments of the Rajbanshi community.

Supporters of Ghosh arrived at the proposed site near Sagardighi in the heart of Cooch Behar, where they put up a banner bearing the Maharaja’s image and marked the ground with a declaration: “The statue will be installed here.”

On Saturday, Mamata intervened to end the stand-off between her two senior party colleagues in Cooch Behar.

Guha said: “The chief inister called me today (Saturday) and advised that the statue be installed in front of the NBDD office in a dignified manner. She suggested we build a garden around it and install a fence so that people can pay their respects properly.”

Mamata instructed the minister to coordinate with the civic body chairman to ensure smooth execution.

Ghosh, showing his support for the statue, said it would now be installed at the location identified by the chief minister. “The statue, made by a sculptor from Nadia, cost 2 lakh,” Ghosh said.

RELATED TOPICS

Mamata Banerjee Cooch Behar
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India may be edging toward a softer US tariff pact than its Asian neighbours

Exporters hope for Washington deal but thorny issues like GM crops, dairy, Brics threaten talks
Representational image.
Quote left Quote right

We will organise a dedicated session with the pilot community to review the report together

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT