Police seize brown sugar, one arrested in Darjeeling

Darjeeling police seized brown sugar (a derivative of heroin) and arrested a local resident during a routine check late Friday night.

A team from Sadar police station, led by sub-inspector Tirthapratim Roy, intercepted a vehicle near Boksijhora, along the NH110, and recovered 202.05 grams of brown sugar and some cash. The driver, Akhtar Khan, 45, a resident of Dr. Zakir Hussain Busty in Darjeeling, was arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The seized narcotics, the cash and the other materials are approximately valued at ₹5 lakh,” said Praween Prakash, superintendent of police, Darjeeling.

Khan was taken into custody and produced before the special court in Darjeeling. He has been sent to seven days of police remand.

A police source said the operation was part of an anti-narcotics drive launched across the hills in response to the growing infiltration of synthetic drugs and psychotropic substances from outside the region.

“With trafficking corridors becoming more active, especially along state borders, we have increased surveillance,” a senior police officer said.

The official added that they suspect Khan to be a courier for a drug network, and more arrests may follow as they trace the source and identify links to larger syndicates.