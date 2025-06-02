Two female leopards to travel from Alipurduar rescue centre to Bardhaman zoo

Two leopards are making the journey from north Bengal to south.

The female leopards from the leopard rescue centre of South Khairbari in Alipurduar headed for the Bardhaman Zoological Park in the southern parts of the state on Saturday.

The leopards, named Shibani and Mona, were rescued from two tea gardens around five years ago.

Shibani was rescued from the Tulsipara tea estate in Madarihat-Birpara block of Alipurduar district on February 2, 2020.

Mona, on the other hand, was rescued from the Sumsing tea estate that is in the Matiali block of Jalpaiguri district on December 8, 2020.

Both were brought to the rescue centre and have been staying there since then.

As of now, there are 23 leopards at the rescue centre, and most of the animals were rescued from tea estates located across the Dooars belt.

On Saturday, a team from the zoological park in Burdwan reached South Khairbari.

The animals were examined, and after both were found fit to travel, they were transferred to cages and mounted on vehicles.

The team, along with the animals, started for Burdwan in the afternoon.

Sources said the decision to shift the leopards to the zoo was made to draw more visitors as well as to increase the population of leopards.

“There are male leopards at the zoo, and we expect the population of leopards will soon increase there (with the arrival of the female leopards),” said a forester.

Such transfers, he said, were made earlier as well from the rescue centre.

“We are in touch with the authorities of some other zoological parks so that some more leopards can be sent from here. It will also help in better management of the rescue centre,” he added.

Partha Sarathi Sinha, the caretaker posted at the centre, said he would miss the animals. “Ever since these two leopards, who were cubs then, came here, I have been taking care of them. I hope they acclimatise to the zoo and are fit and healthy,” he said.