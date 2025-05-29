Two elderly patients denied surgery at Santipur State General Hospital in Nadia

Two elderly patients admitted to Santipur State General Hospital in Nadia for hernia surgery were allegedly asked to visit a private nursing home after the assigned doctor "refused" to operate on May 26 because certain equipment in the operating theatre was not functioning.

On Monday, the scheduled date for the operation, the two patients — Soumen Sadhukhan, 71, and Tapan Debnath, 68 — were prepared for surgery. They were kept on fasting and intravenous channels were inserted in their veins. The two patients waited to be taken to the operating theatre, but till the evening nothing had happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sadhukhan and Debnath were eventually discharged under pressure from their relatives.

Sadhukhan, a resident of Babla-Mollaber, and Debnath, of Sutragarh, lodged complaints with the hospital superintendent and MLA Brajakishore Goswami.

“We were put in the OT attire provided by the hospital and readied for the surgery since 8am. We were told that the doctor would summon us for surgery. That call never came,” said Debnath. “There was no official communication. Our family members somehow came to know that the doctor had refused to perform the surgery and instead through a hospital employee said it could be done at a nearby private nursing home because some OT equipment was not functioning,” Sadhukhan added.

Debnath alleged that they were told to arrange ₹22,000 for the surgery at the private nursing home.

"A hospital employee on behalf of the doctor asked us to arrange ₹22,000 for the surgery at the private facility. They demanded the money when we had gone to a government-run hospital for free treatment,” he said.

Both the elderly patients questioned how something like this could occur at a government hospital.

“When the state government offers free treatment, how is this broker-doctor nexus flourishing in government hospitals?” Debnath asked.

Rajarshi De, the doctor in question, claimed the hospital’s OT lacked functioning equipment and refuted charges that the patients had been referred to a private facility.

“I admitted all patients to the hospital in the morning. Why would I do that if I had other motives? After entering the OT, I found several equipment were not working. Going ahead with surgery could have proved fatal for patients. So I postponed the surgeries and decided not to operate unless the system was repaired,” he said.

However, hospital superintendent Tarak Barman denied equipment issues.

He acknowledged procedural lapses, instead. "Even if there was an emergency, the patients should have been properly informed and discharged,” he said.

Barman said he had spoken to the district health officer and promised a thorough investigation.

MLA Goswami promised strict action in the case. "The doctor may have acted out of personal interest. There were previous complaints against him,” the MLA said.