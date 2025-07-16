Three die as mud house crashes in heavy rain

Three persons, including two women, were killed and three others were injured when a house collapsed because of constant rainfall in a village in Purulia district on Monday night.

The deceased were Niyati Sabar, 40, Rimjhim Sabar, 25, and Amit Tanti, 30. The mishap occurred at the isolated Bhandar Puara village under the jurisdiction of the Tamna police station in Prulia 1 block.

The police said Rimjhim was a resident of nearby Matha village and had come to her relatives’ house, which was made of mud walls and a tiled roof. Tanti was a resident of Raniganj in West Burdwan and used to work at a brickfield at Bhandar Puara. Niyati and the three injured persons were day wage earners.

“The house collapsed because of constant rainfall while they were all asleep. As the mud house was located in an isolated area with no inhabitants, others came to know about the tragedy this morning when some women had gone to collect mushrooms from the forest,” said a police source.

The police and fire brigade recovered six persons trapped under the debris. All of them were rushed to a nearby rural health centre, where three were declared dead on arrival. The injured were shifted to Purulia Medical College and Hospital after their condition deteriorated.

“The incident is very unfortunate.... We will inquire if they got a home or their names were enlisted under the housing scheme,” said Nibedita Mahato, sabhadhipati of

Purulia zila parishad.

Purulia Sadar subdivisional magistrate Utpal Ghosh and Mahato visited the spot on Tuesday morning.

“The mud house located in an isolated area completely collapsed. We are now keeping track of such lone houses in remote and isolated areas under my jurisdiction. The family will get all possible help from the administration,” said Ghosh.