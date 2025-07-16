Get flood-ready: CM alert to districts

Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asked the district officials to keep all arrangements ready in the flood-prone districts to deal with any exigency as heavy rainfall continued to waterlog several districts and the DVC network released water from their swollen reservoirs.

“The monsoon has set in early this year causing trouble in several districts… The DVC also released a huge quantity of water from its dams since June 18. The DVC sends us information three days after releasing water. We should keep ourselves ready to ensure that we don’t suffer,” the chief minister during a video conference at Nabanna with senior bureaucrats in Calcutta and the districts.

The chief minister asked district authorities to keep flood shelters ready for people who might have to be evacuated from low-lying areas in a hurry.

“We have built flood shelters in some districts. In districts where shelters are not available, the officials should identify government buildings like schools for shelters in case of emergencies,” she said.

She asked authorities to ensure enough food, dry food, baby food, medicines and tarpaulins were stocked in advance.

“You have to remember relief should be provided to the flood-hit till they return to normal life… Self-help groups should be engaged to prepare food...,” she added.

While blaming the Centre for not de-silting the DVC network, Mamata said the state government would take care of relief operations.

“The Centre did not undertake de-siltation in the DVC for years. If de-siltation had been carried out, the DVC would be able to hold 4 lakh cusec of additional water in its dams giving the state some relief…. But the Centre did not do it and it left the water to inundate Bengal. It does not provide any assistance to flood victims,” she said.

“I will request all political parties to cooperate with the government and people. The administration will be busy standing by the affected people. Please don’t disturb them on other issues.... Right now, there is no need to take (relief) materials from outside. The government will do it on its own,” she added.

Administration sources said parts of West Midnapore, Hooghly, East Midnapore, Howrah and Bankura saw inundation due to the release of DVC water and heavy rain. Further inundation could spell disaster. “This is why the chief minister has put everyone on alert,” said a bureaucrat.

Some officials said Mamata was not taking any chances ahead of the flood season, keeping the 2026 polls in mind.