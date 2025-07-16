TMC civic body dues under audit scanner

A four-member audit team from the state municipal affairs department reached Malbazar in Jalpaiguri on Tuesday to probe an allegation made by a contractor that the Trinamool-run civic body of the town was not clearing his bills even after eight years of a project that he implemented in the civic area.

In the 2017-18 fiscal year, Siliguri-based contractor Shibratan Agarwal received the tender from Malbazar municipality to install high-mast lights in some locations of

the town.

Swapan Saha, a former Trinamool leader who was later expelled from the party, was the civic chairman then.

Agarwal, who carried out the work, was supposed to receive ₹50.75 lakh from the

civic body.

The civic body did not pay, prompting the contractor to move court.

“Based on the court’s instruction, the municipality paid him a portion of the bill, but even now, he is yet to receive a sum of ₹5.75 lakh. In June this year, civic authorities signed an agreement with him where it was agreed that the full payment would be made,” said a source.

It was not done. Finally, the contractor approached the state. The department then sent the audit team.

On Tuesday, the team reached the municipality and spoke to Chandrasekhar Das, the executive officer. Later, they met present chairman Utpal Bhaduri.

After Saha was removed as chairman for alleged graft that included encroachment and sale of government land, Bhaduri was put in the post.

“There are certain anomalies in the issue, right from the tender process to the disbursement of money. That is why the team has come. They are supposed to stay here for some days to check all documents and gather information about the project,” said a source.