Bengal police arrest two brothers in murder of Harogobindo Das, his son in Murshidabad's Shamsherganj

The Bengal Police Tuesday arrested two accused in the murder of Harogobindo Das and his son Chandan.

One of the accused was arrested from Birbhum’s Murarai and the other from Murshidabad’s Suti, close to the Bangladesh border.

“We have arrested two brothers Kalu Nadab and Dildar Nadab. Both stay in Dighri near Jaffrabad. Kalu was arrested from Murarai, while his brother was picked up from Suti. Both will be produced on court later in the day. We will seek their police custody,” said Supratim Sarkar, ADG (South Bengal).

Asmaul Nadab (25) alias Kalu and his brother Dildar, both sons ofManu Nadab are residents of Dighri, ward 16 under Dhulian Municipality.

Harogobindo and his son Chandan were killed on Saturday in Shamsherganj’s Jaffrabad in the aftermath of the violence in Murshidabad over protests on the Waqf Amendment Act.

In the FIR filed by Das’ wife, she had alleged that her husband and son were dragged out of their home by a mob and hacked to death on the road. The two bodies were recovered with multiple wounds.

Harogobindo’s wife stated in the FIR that the family had pleaded with the mob but their cries went unheard. “Though there were many people, the murder was committed by few people,” reads the FIR, which also gave the names of five suspects.

Though Kalu’s name was in the list of suspects, his brother was not mentioned.

The ADG (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim had said Monday, a manhunt was on for the killers of the father-son duo.

“Those who carried out the crime, those who were present none will be spared irrespective of their political affiliation. We have started the process of identifying those who committed the murders and those who had assembled there for whatever purpose,” Shamim had said.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said Wednesday the Das father and son were killed not for trying to stop the riot but were dragged out of their homes and killed.

“The ruling party leaders instigated the rioters and the police-administration looked away which led to the loss of life of Das, his son and others,” said Adhikari. He claimed in the violence properties worth Rs. 100 crore were damaged.

Many of the residents of Shamsherganj and other violence-affected places crossed the Bhagirathi river and took shelter in neighbouring Malda district. Some of the families have since started returning to their homes, while those who stayed back are scared for their lives and demand a permanent BSF camp in their village.