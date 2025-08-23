MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Man arrested in Jalpaiguri for roaming with wife’s organs after murder

Locals raised alarm after spotting the man with human organs in Domohoni

Our Bureau Published 23.08.25, 10:27 AM
Representational Image

Representational Image File

Tension sparked in Domohoni of Mainaguri block, Jalpaiguri, on Friday when a person carrying human organs — reportedly a heart and a liver — in a bag, went around displaying them to locals.

The residents panicked when they spotted Ramesh Roy, 47, who was roaming the locality, taking out the organs and showing them to bystanders.

Police were informed, and soon, a team arrived and took him into custody.

The police learned that Ramesh, who is mentally challenged, had murdered his 45- year-old wife, Dipali.

Ramesh, is a resident of Byangkandi village, which is around 12km away from
Domohoni.

A source said some Byangkandi locals had also seen Ramesh with the organs. They informed Nilima Roy, the pradhan of Mainaguri panchayat.

Police recovered Dipali’s body from the couple’s house.

“We suspect that after murdering the woman, he severed her organs and was loitering. The organs have been seized, and we are waiting for the post-mortem report. The person has been arrested,” said a senior police officer.

