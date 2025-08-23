21-year-old engineering student found hanging in Cooch Behar hostel

A third-year student of Cooch Behar Government Engineering College was found hanging in her hostel room on early Friday morning.

Police suspect Anwesha Ghosh, 21, from Durgapur, committed suicide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said Anwesha’s batch mates and other girls who stay in the hostel had repeatedly called her and sent her messages. She, however, did not reply.

This raised their suspicion, and the girls broke into Anwesha’s room, where she was found hanging from the ceiling. The Kotwali police recovered the body.

“The preliminary investigation shows a third-year student of the engineering college has committed suicide. Around 1.30am or so, some students informed the college authorities. She was rescued and taken to a private nursing home and later to MJN Medical College & Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead,” said K.G. Meena, the additional superintendent of police (headquarters) of Cooch Behar.

Sources said the police seized Anwesha’s cellphone and were checking the call records, messages and social media posts.

“We are waiting for the post-mortem report. Even if she had committed suicide, it is not clear why she did it,” said a police officer.

An administrative official of the college said: “We are shocked by the incident. We will take initiatives to improve the mental health of students.”

Anwesha’s family members have started for Cooch Behar.