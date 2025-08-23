Two more nabbed in Trinamool youth leader Amar Roy’s murder case

Cooch Behar district police on Thursday night arrested two persons from Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh in connection with the August 9 murder of Trinamool youth leader Amar Roy aka Sanjib Roy.

Arrested Narayan Barman and Kishore Barman are residents of Marnadir Kuthi under the Pundibari police station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amar, whose mother Kuntala Roy heads the Trinamool-run Dauaguri panchayat, was shot dead at a busy market in Dodeyarhat on August 9 afternoon.

On August 17, police had nabbed Binoy Roy, the main accused.

Based on the information shared by him, teams from Pundibari police station

conducted raids in certain locations of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The duo were nabbed from Naharlagun, a prominent junction in Arunachal Pradesh. Produced in a Cooch Behar court on Friday, they were sent in police custody for seven days.

Arrest

North Dinajpur’s Raiganj police produced murder accused Bhabani Kumar Roy in the local court on Friday. Roy, a resident of Basudebpur, Raiganj, was arrested from Hyderabad by a police team in connection with the 2023 murder of Dinesh Saha, an employee of the Seed Corporation of India. Saha, who used to stay in the Harisabha in Raiganj town, was shot dead on December 13, 2023.

The court heard the case and ordered Roy be put in judicial custody for three days.