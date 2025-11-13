Truck hits bike, rider killed; bus collision injures retired army officer in Calcutta

A 49-year-old scooterist died in a crash on BT Road in Sinthi here late on Tuesday night after being hit by a truck. Police said Piyush Kanti Basak, a resident of Sinthi, was wearing a helmet and was declared dead at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The truck was impounded and the driver arrested.

In another accident, a 51-year-old man was injured following a collision between two buses at the Diamond Harbour Road and Burdwan Road crossing on Wednesday morning.

Police said Rajan Kumar Jana, a retired army officer and a resident of Titagarh, has been admitted to Command Hospital. The buses were impounded and the drivers were arrested, the police said.

Motorcyclists injured

A motorcyclist and a pillion rider were injured after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on KK Tagore Street in central Calcutta early on Wednesday morning. Police said the injured persons were taken to the Medical College Kolkata while a search has been launched for the offending vehicle.

Fire at shop

A fire broke out at a tailoring shop near Lohapool market off Ballygunge early here on Wednesday morning. One fire tender was pressed into action to douse the fire. No one was trapped or injured, police said.