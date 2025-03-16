Trio held with fake notes, cannabis in Alipurduar

Alipurduar police on Saturday arrested three persons, including a woman, and seized narcotics and fake Indian currency notes (FICN) from them.

The arrested trio of Saidul Mian, Nur Islam and Mamata Dutta are from Choudhurihat area of the neighbouring Cooch Behar district.

Police sources said a team of the Samuktala police station acted on a tip-off on Saturday morning and intercepted an e-rickshaw in Haldibari, a locality on NH31C in Samuktala.

“The trio started from Choudhurihat on an e-rickshaw and travelled a distance of around 70km to reach Haldibari,” said a source.

As they were searched, 10.4 kilos of cannabis in two packets, and fake Indian currency of a face value of ₹12,500 in denominations of 500, were seized from them.

During a preliminary investigation, the police have come to know that Saidul, who also owns the e-rickshaw, heads the gang.

As Choudhurihat is near the India-Bangladesh border, the police suspect that the trio might have links with Bangladesh-based rackets involved in the smuggling and circulation of narcotics and fake notes in the area.

“We need to interrogate the arrested trio for more information. They will be produced in court tomorrow (Sunday),” said a senior police officer.