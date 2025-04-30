Trinamool’s Kunal Ghosh denies CPM paper’s claim of non-veg ban, curbs on Muslims in Digha

Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Wednesday denied there was any ban on consumption of fish and meat during the consecration of the Jagannath temple in Digha.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee and most of the senior ministers and bureaucrats of the Bengal government are in Digha since Monday for the consecration of the Jagannath Temple, modelled around the 12th century shrine in neighbouring Odisha’s Puri, on Wednesday.

The CPM newspaper Ganashakti had claimed that while the ceremony was on, the residents of Digha were allowed to eat only vegetarian food. The newspaper had also claimed that there was a ban on Muslims from stepping out of their homes for two days.

Sharing a photograph of his lunch with pomfret and rice on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Ghosh said the CPM was spreading lies in desperation.

“People are laughing at the lies you are spreading. Some organisations and samitis had requested for only vegetarian food be served and consumed as the temple’s consecration was on,” Ghosh wrote. “Many are following that. But there are many others who are eating fish and meat. There is no ban.”

The West Bengal Police shared the West Bengal government’s fact checking team on the Digha issue.

“These claims are factually incorrect and constitute a motivated misinterpretation of the information being disseminated, aimed at disruption of communal harmony,” the fact checking site stated. “No such official direction or advisory has been issued by the district administration pertaining to these matters. Legal action is being initiated against those spreading misinformation.”

Ghosh said tourists from all communities are in Digha right now.

“Hindus, Christians, Muslims, Sikhs tourists from all over are in the restaurants and beach at Digha. Last night I had tea and chatted with the Trinamool youth leader Jalal from Khejuri. Who says Muslims are not being allowed to step out?” Ghosh asked.

In another related post, Ghosh said there were no restrictions on food habits in Bengal.

“I am a Hindu. I believe in secularism. I believe in an omnipresent, benevolent God. I am involved with Durga Puja. I am the vice president of an old Math. I respect the traditions followed in other religions. I am also a foodie. I am not a vegetarian, rather I prefer fish and meat. In Bengal we have that liberty,” Ghosh wrote.