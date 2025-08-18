Before sacked-teachers’ protest march, Bengal police arrest key agitator Suman Biswas

Suman Biswas, one of the key faces of the agitating teachers sacked by a court order in the Bengal cash-for-jobs scam, was arrested in an early morning swoop on Monday from Adisaptagram railway station in Hooghly.

The arrest came hours before the sacked teachers are scheduled to march to the School Service Commission office in the Kolkata suburb of Salt Lake with the demand for their reinstatement.

Bidhannagar deputy commissioner of police Aneesh Sarkar had on Sunday made public an audio clip alleging Biswas was involved in a conspiracy that could lead to violence during Monday’s march.

Sharing the six-minute audio clip, Sarkar had claimed that the organisers of Monday’s march had planned to commit arson and hurl bombs at the cops.

A team from the Chandernagore police station knocked at the door of Suman’s residence in Hoogly’s Bandel. He had already left for the protest event.

“The cops were present all through the night outside our residence. Our parents are ailing. They entered forcibly and searched the entire house,” said Sanjay, the younger brother of Suman.

After the audio clip was released on Sunday, Suman had denied his involvement and demanded a thorough probe.

“We don’t know to which police station my brother has been taken to. A friend of his who lives in Adisaptagram is going to the police stations to see if he is there. We have not heard anything about his arrest. His friend informed us. It seems that he cleared the SSC state level selection test of 2016 was his biggest crime,” said Sanjay.

Suman was working as an assistant teacher in a school in Nadia’s Bethuadahari.

Calcutta High Court had last year declared the selection process vitiated and sacked the entire panel of teaching and non-teaching staff. Upholding the high court verdict, this April the Supreme Court instructed the state government to restart the recruitment process.

The agitating teachers who claim they did not give bribes for securing appointments demand they be reinstated without any further examination.

In a related development, former education minister of Bengal Partha Chatterjee was granted bail by the Supreme Court in a CBI case in the recruitment scam along with two others. Chatterjee, however, will not be out of jail immediately as there are several other cases pending against him in the recruitment scam.