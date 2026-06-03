TMC leaders held over corruption in Jalpaiguri housing scheme case

Three persons, including two Trinamool Congress members at local bodies in Jalpaiguri district, were arrested on Monday for their alleged involvement in corruption and other cases.

Police arrested Ajay Lohar, the Trinamool councillor of ward 11 of the Malbazar municipality, and his brother Anand for allegedly extorting money from the beneficiaries of the Centre’s housing scheme.

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Police sources said the duo demanded and collected money from economically weak beneficiaries in exchange for facilitating housing benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme.

Along with them, the police have detained some others for questioning in the case.

The arrests have also raised questions about the possible involvement of municipal officials, local leaders, or intermediaries who might have played a role in the alleged scam. The investigators said they were gathering details from different sources.

The police also arrested Deepak Roy, a Trinamool member of the Mainaguri panchayat samiti, in criminal cases from Ramsai in the town. Roy, who is from Saptibari, has long been a controversial figure in the region. Police sources said that multiple complaints had been filed against him over the years, including allegations of arson, vandalism, assault, extortion, and financial fraud, particularly in the aftermath of the 2021 Assembly elections.

His name had also surfaced in allegations related to the illegal extraction of sand from the Jaldhaka river as well as the assault of government officials and damage to government vehicles.