Testing times for 250 North Bengal University research scholars

Over 250 research scholars at the North Bengal University (NBU) are walking a tightrope as delays in their PhD registration threaten not just the academic progression but also the crucial fellowships.

With no vice-chancellor in office amid a mounting administrative paralysis, the scholars fear that if registration is not completed within September, many may lose their stipends and research continuity.

Located in Rajarammohanpur on the outskirts of Siliguri, NBU is the oldest and the largest varsity in north Bengal.

Sources said back in September 2023, the last PhD coursework session was held at NBU.

Since then, no fresh advertisement for PhD coursework admission has been released by the university.

This delay has created uncertainty and difficulty for many research scholars, said Haripada Singha, a scholar from the Centre for Himalayan Studies at the varsity.

“Over the past two years, a significant number of scholars have joined various departments at the NBU as Junior Research Fellows (JRFs). For these scholars, registration under the PhD programme is essential to continue their academic work. However, coursework completion is a mandatory prerequisite for registration as per the UGC regulations and university norms,” Singha said.

“Due to the lack of a new coursework and admission notification, these scholars are currently unable to register for their PhD, which are directly affecting their academic progress and research timelines. They might also lose their stipends,” Singha added.

Another research scholar pointed out that among the three categories of funding, UGC-CSIR and UGC fellowships, project assistant positions, and state and university-sponsored fellowships, the first two are particularly vulnerable.

“Scholars receiving UGC and UGC CSIR-JRF funding draw ₹37,000 per month and must complete the registration formalities within a stipulated period. State fellowship holders receive ₹18,000 in a month, while project assistants earn between ₹20,000 and ₹25,000. Without timely registration, many of these stipends could be suspended or withdrawn,” said the research scholar.

According to internal estimates, a pool of over 250 persons, including Junior Research Fellows (JRFs), state fellows, and project assistants, awaits formal admission

and registration.

Many more qualified candidates, having cleared NET and SET, continue to wait for fresh PhD advertisements that remain indefinitely postponed, said sources.

Senior faculty members at NBU mentioned that the prolonged absence of the VC has paralysed key decision-making processes.

Although the acting registrar has formed a “PhD Admission Committee” that comprises senior professors and former vice-chancellors for the academic year 2025–26, the university has yet to announce any entrance examinations or initiate the official

registration process.

Bhaskar Biswas, the acting registrar, said that the current situation made it imperative for them to act in the interest of students.

“I have constituted a PhD admission committee for the academic year 2025–26. A meeting of the committee is likely this week,” Biswas said.