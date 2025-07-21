Fresh start for tea garden in Kurseong subdivision after remaining closed from 2023

The Ambootia tea garden in Kurseong subdivision, which had been closed since October 10, 2023, is set to reopen on Monday following a bipartite agreement reached between trade unions and the management.

The garden was rendered non-operational after its managerial staff were withdrawn by the previous management, Lemograss Organic Tea Estates Pvt Ltd.

The breakthrough came at a meeting held on July 18 at Shramik Bhawan in Siliguri, where multiple trade unions, including the Hill Terai Dooars Plantation Workers Union (HTDPWU), which is affiliated with the ruling Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), engaged in discussions with the new Ambootia Tea Company.

“We urged the company to reopen the garden in the interest of nearly 600 workers. After prolonged discussions, an amicable settlement was reached,” said JB Tamang, president of HTDPWU.

According to the agreement, normal operations at the tea estate will resume from Monday. Key decisions outlined in the settlement include:

Payment of arrear wages and salaries: Approximately ₹ 36 lakh in dues to be cleared within 15 days of reopening.

36 lakh in dues to be cleared within 15 days of reopening. Bonus for 2023: Around ₹ 65 lakh to be paid before the upcoming festive season.

65 lakh to be paid before the upcoming festive season. Regular wages: Current wages and salaries will be paid on time henceforth.

Gratuity dues: ₹ 5 lakh to be disbursed by November–December 2025; from April 2026 onwards, ₹ 4 lakh will be paid monthly towards the remaining gratuity dues.

It was also agreed that unresolved issues, including those related to rations for workers, staff, and sub-staff, would be taken up at the garden level one month after reopening. Additionally, once the factory becomes operational, all made tea will be processed exclusively at the Ambootia factory.

Tamang noted that around seven tea gardens in the hills remain closed. “We will appeal to the state labour department and respective managements to reopen these gardens before the upcoming festive season,” he added.