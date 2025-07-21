Erosion threat by Ganga and Mahananda rivers to 10 Malda villages

Fresh erosion by the Ganga and Mahananda rivers are threatening around 10 villages in Malda district.

With the monsoon at its peak, riverbank erosion has emerged as a serious concern for several areas in the district, especially in Manikchak block and the nearby Bhutni islet.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to data from the irrigation department, water levels in the district’s major rivers, the Ganga, the Mahananda and the Fulahar, continue to rise.

The Ganga was flowing just 60cm below the danger mark at Manikchak on Saturday night. The Mahananda recorded a level of 17.55 metres, which is just 3.45 metres below the danger level, while the Fulahar was 1.72 metres below its danger mark. No change was recorded on Sunday.

A team from the irrigation department, led by executive engineer Shibnath Ganguly, surveyed the erosion-prone areas on Saturday.

Residents of Gopalpur panchayat said erosion had begun in Elahitola and Sahabattola villages. “We are scared. The Ganga is just 40 metres away from the temporary dyke. If the erosion continues, over 5,000 families could be severely affected,” said resident Nurul Sheikh.

Villagers questioned the effectiveness of the ₹14 crore anti-erosion project implemented over the past two years.

“We had warned officials that upstream areas needed urgent attention. But most work was done downstream. Now the upstream is eroding rapidly, like we feared,” said resident Mijanur Sheikh.

The irrigation department started temporary protective measures and identified the worst-hit zones. “Anti-erosion work will be carried out along a 950-metre stretch north of Shanti More Ghat in Gopalpur. We have inspected three vulnerable spots in Manikchak,” said Ganguly.

Officials added that for the first time, they were considering deploying geo-synthetic bags in place of sandbags to strengthen the banks. “We have submitted a proposal to our higher-ups on the benefits of geo-synthetic bags in tackling erosion,” an official said.

Residents of Sahapur gram panchayat in Old Malda are facing a similar threat from the Mahananda river. Villagers said the river is now just a few metres from their homes, but no preventive work has begun.

“If erosion continues unchecked, our homes will be swallowed,” said Dipesh Mandal, a college student of the area.

Mampi Saha Das, Sahapur panchayat head, said: “Preventing erosion is beyond our capacity. We have approached the irrigation department and are awaiting their response."