MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 20 May 2025

TMC helps freed farmer’s son get job after border ordeal

Paritosh Barman on Monday joined as a supervisor of the private agency that provides certain services at the MJN Medical College & Hospital in Cooch Behar

Our Correspondent Published 20.05.25, 09:00 AM
Trinamool leaders with Ukil Barman and his family at the Madanmohan temple complex in Cooch Behar on Monday.

Trinamool leaders with Ukil Barman and his family at the Madanmohan temple complex in Cooch Behar on Monday. Picture by Main Uddin Chisti

The younger son of Ukil Barman, the 50-year-old farmer who had been arrested by Bangladeshi authorities last month and was released later, has been provided with a job at a private agency following the initiative taken by Trinamool Congress leaders.

Paritosh Barman on Monday joined as a supervisor of the private agency that provides certain services at the MJN Medical College & Hospital in Cooch Behar.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With our initiative, he (Paritosh) joined the new job today. This will largely help his family,” said Avijit De Bhowmik, the district Trinamool president of
Cooch Behar.

Before joining his job, Paritosh, along with his parents, went to the Madanmohan
temple in Cooch Behar and offered puja.

Bhowmik, Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, the Trinamool MP of Cooch Behar, and some other TMC leaders were with them.

“I thank the chief minister and others for the job. When my father was stuck in Bangladesh, I returned from Kerala. I was confused whether to return to my workplace or stay back,” said Paritosh.

Premangshu Chakraborty, in-charge of the private agency that issued Paritosh’s appointment letter, said he would receive a monthly salary of 11,000.

On April 16, Ukil, a farmer of Paschim Sitalkuchi village, was working in his agricultural field that is beyond the fences near the India-Bangladesh border when he was taken to the neighbouring country. Ukil got bail and was handed over to the BSF on May 14.

RELATED TOPICS

India-Bangladesh Border Trinamul Congress (TMC)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

HC bins mosque plea against Sambhal case: Blow to Muslims, Hindu side faces hurdles too

A single-judge bench rejected the mosque committee’s review petition that sought a bar on any proceedings in the district court, which had ordered the survey to determine whether the ruins of a temple lay under the mosque
The Supreme Court.
Quote left Quote right

India is not a dharamshala to entertain foreign nationals from all over the world

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT