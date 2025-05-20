TMC helps freed farmer’s son get job after border ordeal

The younger son of Ukil Barman, the 50-year-old farmer who had been arrested by Bangladeshi authorities last month and was released later, has been provided with a job at a private agency following the initiative taken by Trinamool Congress leaders.

Paritosh Barman on Monday joined as a supervisor of the private agency that provides certain services at the MJN Medical College & Hospital in Cooch Behar.

“With our initiative, he (Paritosh) joined the new job today. This will largely help his family,” said Avijit De Bhowmik, the district Trinamool president of

Cooch Behar.

Before joining his job, Paritosh, along with his parents, went to the Madanmohan

temple in Cooch Behar and offered puja.

Bhowmik, Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, the Trinamool MP of Cooch Behar, and some other TMC leaders were with them.

“I thank the chief minister and others for the job. When my father was stuck in Bangladesh, I returned from Kerala. I was confused whether to return to my workplace or stay back,” said Paritosh.

Premangshu Chakraborty, in-charge of the private agency that issued Paritosh’s appointment letter, said he would receive a monthly salary of ₹11,000.

On April 16, Ukil, a farmer of Paschim Sitalkuchi village, was working in his agricultural field that is beyond the fences near the India-Bangladesh border when he was taken to the neighbouring country. Ukil got bail and was handed over to the BSF on May 14.