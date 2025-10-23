TMC feuds erupt over party posts, road blockades hit North 24-Parganas

Factional feuds surfaced within the ruling Trinamool Congress in North 24-Parganas on Wednesday, as party supporters in two separate areas blocked roads to protest against recent organisational rejig, possibly the last one before next year’s Assembly poll.

In Dandirhat under Basirhat, some party workers blocked Taki Road for about an hour demanding the immediate replacement of newly appointed Basirhat-I block committee president Sariful Mondal.

Tension had been brewing since the party leadership announced a rejig of its block committee posts a few days ago. In Basirhat-I, Sariful Mondal, a member of the Itinda gram panchayat, was appointed president in place of lawyer Nazrul Islam. Local sources said that although Sariful was not highly educated, he enjoys grassroots support for his simple lifestyle and ties with people.

However, party workers allegedly loyal to zilla parishad member Sahanur Mondal staged a road blockade on Taki Road, demanding Sariful’s removal, claiming he was “not fit” for the position.

In Taki, the turmoil was no less intense. Nine councillors of the Taki Municipality, led by vice-chairman Faruq Gazi, held a news conference to protest against the appointment of councillor Chinmay Mondal as the party’s town committee president. They alleged that the move would cost the party the Basirhat South Assembly seat in 2026.

They alleged that Mondal, despite being a councillor, has multiple corruption charges against him and has never attended a single board meeting.

District president Burhanul Mukaddim Liton declined to comment. Mondal dismissed the charges.