Alipurduar rolls out APAS projects to boost local infrastructure before Assembly polls

Alipurduar district administration has taken up the task to initiate around 3,000 community-driven infrastructural projects in the district.

R. Vimala, the district magistrate, laid the foundation stone for the first project finalised on the basis of the proposals received during the “Amader Para Amader Samadhan” (APAS) campaign on Tuesday.

The project, which involves the construction of a small culvert, will be carried out in the Kumargramduar block of the district.

Launched to address local infrastructure needs through citizen participation, the “Amader Para Amader Samadhan” scheme has seen a massive public response, with over 20,000 project proposals submitted by residents in the district.

Out of these, the process of tenders for around 3,000 projects has been completed in the district, said administrative sources.

“Yesterday (on Tuesday), we laid the foundation stone of the first project under the APAS scheme. It is a small culvert. Most of the approved projects are concentrated in the Kumargramduar region,” said Vimala.

She further said that following chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s recent instructions during a review meeting in Nilpara, the flood-affected residents have also been included in the ongoing government camps.

“We are compiling a list of those who have lost valuable documents, ensuring no one is left out,” the district magistrate added.

Earlier, the police and district administration had jointly organised special camps to issue duplicate copies of documents lost during the recent floods.

Under the scheme, each sanctioned project must not exceed a cost of Rs. 10 lakhs. Among the projects that have been identified are the construction of small culverts, installation of solar street lights, covered drainage systems, minor repairs of local schools and ICDS centres, and road repairs.

A section of residents, however, has submitted proposals that exceed the budget limit. “WE have taken due note of such proposals and have kept those for future consideration,” said an official.

Sources said that the state government is aiming to complete all projects sanctioned through APAS by December 31 this year, that is, well ahead of the next year’s Assembly elections.

The accelerated implementation is expected to benefit Trinamool, the ruling party, during the upcoming polls.

In parallel, a detailed survey of flood-damaged houses is underway in the district.

Once completed, proposals for reconstruction assistance will be sent to the state government for funding, thus enabling the affected residents to begin rebuilding their homes, said a source.